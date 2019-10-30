5 of the most haunted places in America

Whether or not you're a believer of the supernatural, these spooky stories are sure to send a chill down your spine.

Some of the most historical spots in America are also home to the most paranormal sightings in the country. Take Gettysburg Battlefield for example -- the town was never the same after 50,000 men died in battle. Gettysburg is also haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was attacked by a Confederate soldier, and the spirit of a cruel woman who tortured children in her orphanage.

Their memories are kept alive by these supposed hauntings.

From Gettysburg to an asylum where the bodies of the unclaimed still remain, scroll through above to see are of the most haunted places in America.

And watch the video above for more spooky spots!