The 5 most important announcements from Apple’s big event

For Apple fans, today’s big “It’s Show Time” event wasn’t exactly the most hotly anticipated Apple press conference in recent history. In fact, it might not even crack the top 10. But for Apple, today’s event carries a tremendous amount of weight. For the past decade, Apple has made the lion’s share of its money selling hardware products. Specifically, the iPhone line and its sky-high profit margins are the reason Apple is the most profitable consumer electronics company in history. But as we’ve seen in recent years, iPhone growth simply isn’t sustainable — big smartphone markets are already saturated and people are keeping their phones longer than ever because it’s so expensive to upgrade these days. That’s a big part of the reason that Apple is turning to services as the company explores new ways to foster growth. Today we got our first look at the new services Apple hopes will carry the company’s media efforts into the future.

We can’t say anything Apple announced during Monday’s press conference came as much of a surprise considering all of the leaks and reports from the past few weeks. That said, we finally know all of the particulars regarding Apple’s upcoming new streaming entertainment and news services, and there’s plenty to unpack. In this post, however, we’ll unpack it all as we cover the five most important announcements from the Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino, California on Monday.

Apple News+

Apple on Monday announced a huge revamp to the Apple News product. What was once merely a news aggregator app is now evolving into a one-stop shop for all sorts of journalism called Apple News+.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Im5c5WR9vMQ&w=782&h=440]

First, Apple is adding magazines and digital subscriptions to Apple News. Time, Vogue, People, National Geographic, Popular Science, Billboard, The New Yorker, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and New York Magazine are just some of the popular magazines that will be featured in the new Apple News+ hub. New issues of subscribed magazines and newspapers are downloaded automatically in the background, and more than 300 magazines will be included in the service at launch, as well as newspapers like The Wall Street Journal and The Los Angeles Times.

Apple News+ costs $9.99 per month, which includes unlimited content sources and family sharing. The new service is available beginning immediately.

Apple Card

Apple’s second big announcement during today’s show is a brand new service called Apple Card, which is backed by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAZiE9NtRfs&w=782&h=440]

The company says it has completely rethought the credit card with its new Apple Card product. It’s a credit card, but you can sign up in the Wallet app on your iPhone and get your card virtually right away. Balance information and payment details are all accessible in the Wallet app, and Apple even provides Apple Card customer support through the Messages app.

Apple Card uses machine learning and Apple Maps to translate conventional vendor transaction details to actual business names that are more recognizable. There are a number of tools included as well that are aimed at helping users track their spending.

As for rewards, Apple has introduced a new “Daily Cash” feature that gives users cash back on a daily basis. Money is added to an Apple Cash card in the wallet app automatically, and the cash back rate is 2% for all purchases except for purchases made from Apple, which earn 3% cash back.

Apple Card in the Wallet app offers several tools designed to reduce the amount of interest you pay, such as a real cost calculator and multiple payments per month. There are also no fees with the Apple Card, including no late fees and no over limit fees. Each Apple Card customer will also get a physical titanium card for locations where Apple Pay isn’t accepted. Purchases made with the physical card only get 1% cash back.

The Apple Card will launch in the US sometime this summer.

Apple Arcade

Rumors suggested Apple would be announcing a new gaming service during its event on Monday, and indeed it did. The new service is called Apple Arcade, and it’s a new way to deliver video games to users.