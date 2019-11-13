Over 600 companies are reporting over the next 2 weeks including many of the big cap retailers.

It’s a mixed picture for the retailers with some pulling ahead of the pack while others struggle.

Who has the best earnings charts?

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or almost every quarter, for years. Just a couple dozen companies manage to do it every quarter.

It takes a combination of good management, which communicates well with the analysts, and some good, old-fashioned, luck.

And these retailers have had to also deal with the whims of the consumers and the push towards online shopping.

5 Must-See Big Cap Retail Earnings Charts

1. Walmart WMT has busted out to new 5-year highs as shares have jumped 29% year-to-date. It has a great earnings beat record with just 2 misses in the last 5 years. Same-store-sales are the key metric with retailers. Will it report another solid quarter in that category?

2. JCPenney JCP has been struggling for several years but it has managed to beat on earnings 3 out of the last 4 quarters. It has a relatively new CEO who is still attempting to turn it around. Shares are down 62% year-to-date, however, and are at new multi-year lows. Is the worst over?

3. Home Depot HD is one of the earnings all-stars. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. Impressive. Shares are up 36% year-to-date and are breaking out again. Will same-store-sales growth keep shining?

4. The TJX Companies TJX has only missed one time in 5 years which is a great track record. The company owns TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods, all which are performing well. Shares just busted out to new 5-year highs. Is all the good news priced in?

5. Kohl’s KSS has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters but shares have been in retreat. The shares are down 16% year-to-date while the S&P 500 is up 23%. But it has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. Is this a buying opportunity?

