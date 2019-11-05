While many of the large cap companies have reported earnings, this week will see a deluge of small and mid-cap names.

Almost 1300 companies are expected to report earnings including some of the top names in wellness and lifestyles. Most of them have excellent earnings surprise track records and several hit new highs in 2019.

Can they keep their momentum and break out to new highs?

5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week

1. Match Group, Inc. MTCH owns Tinder, Match.com and other popular dating apps. Shares have been on fire the last two years and hit new all-time highs earlier in the year. Despite the recent pullback, they’re still up 68% year-to-date. Is this a buying opportunity?

2. WW WW hasn’t missed since 2016 but the chart shows the ups, and downs, of the last few years. Slowing subscriber growth hit the shares hard but the company has brought back Oprah into the marketing and business has stabilized. Is the worst over?

3. Scotts Miracle-Gro SMG has beat just 2 quarters in a row but that hasn’t stopped the shares from staging a 5-year breakout in 2019. Shares are up 60% year-to-date and have mostly avoided the sell-off that has impacted other “pot” stocks.

4. e.l.f. Beauty ELF hasbeaten twice in a row and has a great track record of beating going back to its 2016 IPO. Shares have bounced back off the 2018 sell off, gaining 94% year-to-date. But with a forward P/E of 39, is this one too hot to handle?

5. Planet Fitness PLNT has one of the best charts on the Street. It hasn’t missed since its 2015 IPO. Impressive. Shares were up 342% from the IPO earlier this year before they pulled back. They’re down 18% over the last 3 months. They are still trading at 40x forward earnings. Is valuation the issue with this growth stock?

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

Click to get this free report Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report Weight Watchers International Inc (WW) : Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here.