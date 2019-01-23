We’re off!

This is week two of earnings season with just over 250 companies expected to report on an MLK Day shortened trading week.

And while a lot of medium and small banks are reporting this week, there are a smattering of companies in several different industries which will give traders clues as to how the US economy is performing.

Some of these companies have good earnings surprise track records but others do not. One is even trading near 5-year lows.

But if you want some insight into what is happening out there in the American economy, look no further than these 5 companies.

5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week

1. United Rentals URI is the largest equipment rental company in North America. It has its hands in the energy complex as well as construction. It has only missed once in the last 5 years but shares sold off to end 2018 on recession fears. Were they over blown?

2. Ford F has the worst chart this week. While it has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters, that hasn’t helped the stock which traded at new 5-year lows recently. Is the selling over or is there more pain to come?

3. Southwest Airlines LUV has only missed twice in the last 5 years. That’s impressive. But shares have treaded water over the last 2 years, with volatile swings. Can this earnings report help the shares break out to new highs?

4. Union Pacific UNP has the best chart of all the US railroad stocks. It has beat 3 quarters in a row. Shares have bounced back big off the 2018 lows. Was that a buying opportunity or will investors get another chance to get into the shares?

5. DR Horton DHI is coming off a rare miss last quarter. This US home builder has a good track record of beating. But with this industry, the news is really all about forecast. Watch for guidance on foot traffic.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of URI in her personal portfolio.]

