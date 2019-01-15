Earnings season officially kicks off this week with the big banks, led by JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America. There are over 65 companies expected to report this week.

But we’re going to get more than just the banks. There’s a smattering of companies from a variety of industries which should provide a good look at what the economy is doing.

Is business slowing? Are the trade tensions starting to bite?

Is the labor market really as tight as the data implies?

Or are the jitters really just overblown?

There’s a lot more going on this earnings season than just the miss or the beat.

5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week

1. CSX Corp. CSX has a great track record and chart. It has missed on earnings only 1 time in the last 5 years. Shares have outperformed and are up 12% in the last year compared to the S&P 500 which has declined 6%. Are the railroads being overlooked?

2. Kansas City Southern KSU will also report earnings this week. It has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters but it hasn’t been as smooth sailing as for CSX the last few years. KSU has operations in Mexico. The shares have fallen 8.7% over the last year. But with NAFTA re-negotiations complete, is now the time to be buying this railroad?

3. PPG Industries PPG has an impressive track record, having missed only once in the last 5 years. But the shares have been anything but stable. This paint and coatings company has operations around the globe and is a good one to tune into about the trade tensions.

4. Schlumberger SLB is trading near 5-year lows as the price of crude dropped. It does have a great track record of beating, with just 1 miss in the last 5 years, but obviously Wall Street is looking beyond that record. Will this earnings report provide a catalyst to turn the shares around?

5. Bank OZK OZK had one of the best earnings track records of the financials but then, last quarter, it suddenly missed big and had its first write down in years. The shares are down 49% over the last year. Wall Street is worried about its high growth real estate portfolio, which includes condos and apartment buildings in New York and Miami. But are the fears overblown?

