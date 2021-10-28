5 national parks you'll feel like you have all to yourself
These are among America's least visited national parks, excluding remote places like Alaska, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa and Dry Tortugas.
These are among America's least visited national parks, excluding remote places like Alaska, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa and Dry Tortugas.
The Chicago Blackhawks' continued struggles took a backseat hours after the revelation of "John Doe".
Dancer and singer Mackenzie Ziegler breaks down her favorite performance moments from TV and her music videos. She explains the difficulty in navigating dance routines with different costumes and which shoes were the bane of her existence. Mackenzie also reflects on why her finale performance as dancing tulip on The Masked Dancer was special to her family and how learning ballroom for Dancing With The Stars: Juniors resulted in an injury. From the national stage to her own music video "Donuts," Mackenzie shares her top dance moments in her career.
Metro Phoenix hit a record 33% home price growth, topping the nation. Analysts discuss where we go from here.
Prince Albert of Monaco tells PEOPLE his wife, Princess Charlene, is "in good form and much better spirits" after surgical complications unexpectedly grounded her in South Africa since May
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee
Linda Blackford: Schools are so confusing these days. Books about the civil rights movement, no. Lap dances with administrators, yes!
"This is major!"View Entire Post ›
The GOP lawmaker got a blunt reminder of his own past.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
Love at first podcast interview.
The man had one-off roles on the shows.
Portland Timbers winger Dairon Asprilla’s 22nd goal for the club is one of the best in Major League soccer history. Somewhere, Pele is giving Asprilla the Jack Nicholson “Departed” maniacal nod to this one, a goal we thought was left in the past when goalkeepers were helpless and forwards making it up as they go.
I was in the dark shadows of the ultrasound room when I first heard the words 'incompatible with life.' I didn’t understand. He was already alive.
Tara Reid and her friend Taryn Manning shut down body shamers who accused Reid of being too thin.
As her first granddaughter, Princess Charlotte is set to inherit one of Princess Diana's most famous, iconic and coveted heirlooms.
Spooky, but make it sexy.
Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.
A Kentucky high school is under investigation after photos of male students in lingerie giving faculty lap dances were posted to the school's official Facebook page.
James Harden, Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley provided further proof as to why the NBA's officiating changes were necessary.
The Browns had a massive injury report on Wednesday.