5 Natural Headache Remedies, Backed by Science

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- KABC – Los Angeles
Former NBA player apologizes for daughter's punch during OC game
A former NBA player has issued an apology after his daughter was seen at a youth basketball game in Orange County throwing a vicious sucker punch that left another girl with a concussion.
- NextShark
Visiting Chinese professor fights off armed robber using martial arts in LA
A Chinese professor visiting Los Angeles early this month fought off an attacker using martial arts in an incident that has gone viral across Chinese media. Martial arts hero: Zhou Pigai, a professor at Xiangtan University in Hunan, China, fought off an armed robbery attempt on Nov. 1, according to state-run news outlet China Daily. Pigai came to Los Angeles on Oct. 31 to attend an academic visiting program at the University of Southern California.
- Women's Health
Paris Hilton's New Husband, Carter Reum, Has An Eye-Popping Net Worth
Who is Paris Hilton's new husband, Carter Reum? Here's what to know about the venture capitalist and author—including his family history, height, and net worth.
- In The Know by Yahoo
Kendall Jenner’s scanty wedding attire has social media up in arms: ‘Blatantly disrespectful to the bride'
Social media is in a frenzy over the dress Kendall Jenner chose to wear to her friend's wedding.
- Rockets Wire
Scottie Pippen thought he was joining ‘super team’ with 1999 Rockets
Scottie Pippen: "I didn't realize how much Hakeem (Olajuwon) had diminished in the game. I didn’t realize Charles (Barkley) wasn’t as dedicated as I thought he would be."
- New Jersey Herald
Owner of Fischer Aviation, NYC man who traveled to space dead in Hampton plane crash
Thomas Fischer, 54, and Glen de Vries, 49, were identified by police as those killed on Nov. 11 in an small airplane crash in Hampton Township.
- BuzzFeed
I Tried The Viral Eyeliner Hack That Promises People Won't Be Able To Stop Staring At You, And Now I Won't Do My Makeup Any Other Way
For a hack that seems relatively simple, this little eyeliner trick has gone viral.View Entire Post ›
- Men's Health
A Bodybuilder Dubbed the ‘Iranian Hulk’ Is Punching Concrete Walls to Prepare for His Boxing Match
Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi's training is either misguided, innovative or impressive; we're just not sure which
- Fox News
Miley Cyrus rocks thigh-high fishnet stockings, glamorous blonde bob for secret photo shoot
The singer rocked a glamorous Marilyn Monroe-inspired hairdo with a faux fur ensemble.
- STYLECASTER
Here’s How Much Travis Scott Made From Astroworld Before Promising to Pay For Victims’ Funerals
The rapper also pledged to offer full refunds to everyone who attended the concert.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Woman shares viral TikTok confronting 'creepy' man allegedly watching her workout
"The gym is supposed to be a judgement-free space."
- STYLECASTER
Cam Newton Just Signed a Massive Deal With the Panthers—Here’s His NFL Salary
Find out how many millions he's earning now.
- Vogue
Paris Hilton Wears Oscar de la Renta to Marry Carter Reum in Bel Air
Paris Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress and veil to marry venture capitalist Carter Reum at the former Bel-Air estate of the bride’s late grandfather Barron Hilton on November 11, 2021. The two became engaged when Carter surprised Paris with a joint birthday vacation at a private island back in February and proposed with a ring designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier. The emerald cut diamond was inspired by classic Art Nouveau aesthetics and the vaulted glass ceiling of the Grand Palais.
- SheKnows
Kate Middleton Reportedly Could Have Had A Very Different Royal Title After Marrying Prince William
Think back to where you were on April 29, 2011. Do you remember the day? It was Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding. But the royal couple’s nuptials coincided with another major moment in their relationship, and in their roles as prominent members of the royal family. The same day they exchanged their wedding vows […]
- Atlanta Black Star
‘This Is the Most Adorable Thing’: Serena Williams Shares ‘Rare Sighting’ of Her Father on Granddaddy Duties with Her Daughter
Richard Williams’ days of making a star may not be over. The ambitious father who turned his two daughters Venus and Serena Williams into tennis […]
- The Daily Beast
Fox ‘Straight News’ Anchor Stunned to Learn Biden Actually Runs the White House
Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner had her conspiratorial bubble surprisingly burst on Thursday by Ari Fleischer of all people, who unequivocally told her that President Joe Biden does actually control the White House.After spending an inordinate amount of her Thursday morning interview with the former Bush flack discussing the right-wing outrage du jour—that Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly used a French accent—Faulkner, who has long been touted by Fox News as one of its “straight n
- USA TODAY
Rittenhouse legal expert: I've never seen a judge act like this in a criminal trial.
In 27 years of criminal law practice, I've never seen a trial judge tell a jury to applaud a defense witness right before they take the stand.
- The Wrap
Here’s a First Look at Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘Ms Marvel’, ‘She Hulk’ and ‘Secret Invasion’ Disney+ Series (Photos)
Some cool stuff is coming to Disney+ in 2022
- INSIDER
Paris Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress with sheer lace that was reminiscent of Grace Kelly's gown
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got married on November 11. Hilton wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress with sheer lace and a high neckline.
- USA TODAY Sports
United States men's national soccer team Concacaf World Cup qualifier vs. Mexico: Live stream and TV info, USMNT roster
The USMNT will face Mexico in a pivotal qualifier for the 2022 World Cup at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday.