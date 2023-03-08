Here are 5 of NC’s highest paying state job openings with $100K+ salaries

The state of North Carolina currently has more than 1,400 job openings listed online — including some that offer six-figure salaries.

If you’re searching for a new job, or if you’re just curious about the salaries some state employees are making these days, we’ve compiled some of the highest paying state jobs that are currently open (as of March 7) and listed on the state’s job postings site.

Below, you’ll find each job’s title, a description of the position and a link to the posting, where you can find more information about the job and apply.

You can find the full, searchable list of all current openings at governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.

Consumer protection attorney with Department of Justice

Job title: Attorney V, Consumer Protection

Job location: Raleigh, Wake County

State department: Department of Justice

Job description: This position will be the “lead utilities attorney and subject matter expert,” conducting utilities litigation and managing staff response to “critical utilities problems,” among other tasks. The position also serves as a liaison on utilities issues to other agencies and bodies at the state and federal levels. Qualified applicants must be licensed to practice law by the North Carolina State Bar and have “five years of progressively responsible professional legal experience.”

Salary: $109,482 - $246,335 annually

Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/3933989/attorney-v-consumer-protection-finance-charities-and-utilities-60010506

Engineering director with NCDOT

Job title: Engineering Director I

Job location: Wake County

State department: Department of Transportation

Job description: This position will be “responsible for providing overall comprehensive project management services for alternative delivery projects” across divisions and transportation modes. “This position provides expertise to lead multi-disciplinary teams in the selection, development, implementation, procurement, administration, and delivery of fast-paced alternative delivery projects” and “is responsible for making high level decisions with potentially significant project schedule and cost implications.”

Salary: $91,916 - $206,812 annually





Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/3941965/engineering-director-i

Portfolio manager with Department of State Treasurer

Job title: Engineering Director I

Job location: Wake County

State department: Department of State Treasurer

Job description: This position will “assist in the management of the Inflation Sensitive, Opportunistic Fixed Income, and Multi-Strategy portfolios, supporting the Director(s) of the asset classes in monitoring the existing portfolio and analyzing potential investment opportunities.” Other responsibilities include “researching market opportunities, and interacting regularly with investment managers.”

Salary: $129,000 - $175,000 annually





Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/3433480/portfolio-manager

Two hikers set off into the woods at Umstead State Park.

Director of North Carolina state parks

Job title: Director of N.C. State Parks

Job location: Raleigh, Wake County

State department: Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

Job description: This position “provides strategic leadership and vision” to state parks in North Carolina, with key responsibilities including “statewide management of all lands and waters administered by the Division of Parks and Recreation to include parks, recreation areas, trails, rivers, lakes, and natural areas.”





Salary: $80,011 - $156,021 annually

Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/3917278/director-of-nc-state-parks

Veterinarian with NC Department of Agriculture

Job title: Veterinarian

Job location: Surry County

State department: Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Job description: This position falls under the the Veterinary Division, which “has a very specific mission that focuses on providing animal disease programs designed to control, diagnose and eradicate diseases in livestock and poultry.” The position will be “responsible for performing complete gross post-mortem examinations on a variety of animal species,” plus other duties including “sample procurement and distribution to appropriate laboratory sections for ancillary diagnostic testing necessary to obtain a diagnosis.”

Salary: $75,192 - $124,067 annually

Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/3537292/veterinarian