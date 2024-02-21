5 of NC’s top public high schools are in the Charlotte area, ranking shows

According to a recent report, five of the top 20 public high schools in North Carolina are in the Charlotte area.

Based on analysis of statistics and reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche released a list of the top schools across the country, including North Carolina.

According to the report, schools were ranked on multiple factors, including state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.

Niche’s list of the top public high schools includes charter and magnet schools.

Here are the top Charlotte-area schools on the list.

No. 6: Gaston Early College High School in Dallas is a public magnet school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A+

Address : 201 U.S. 321 S. in Dallas

Website: gaston.k12.nc.us/gastonearlycollege

“It has 238 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 24 to 1. According to state test scores, 85% of students are at least proficient in math and 90% in reading,” says Niche.

The school was also ranked No. 2 for the best magnet high schools and No. 26 for the best public high school teachers in NC.

No. 9: Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw is a traditional public school

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A+

Address : 2825 Crane Rd. in Waxhaw

Website: ucps.k12.nc.us/Domain/22

“It has 2,032 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 22 to 1. According to state test scores, 93% of students are at least proficient in math and 93% in reading,” says Niche.

The school was also ranked No. #5 for the best high schools for athletes and No. 18 for the best high schools for STEM in NC.

Marvin Ridge High graduates smile for the camera before the 2016 commencement ceremony.

No. 10: Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte is a traditional public school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A+

Address : 10220 Ardrey Kell Rd. in Charlotte

Website: cmsk12.org/ardreykellHS

“It has 3,494 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 21 to 1. According to state test scores, 91% of students are at least proficient in math and 86% in reading,” Niche says.

The school was also ranked No. #28 for the best high schools for STEM and No. 12 for the best college prep public high schools in NC.

No. 15: Highland School of Technology in Gastonia is a public magnet school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A+

Address : 1600 N. Morris St. in Gastonia

Website: gaston.k12.nc.us/highland

“It has 533 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1. According to state test scores, 95% of students are at least proficient in math and 95% in reading,” Niche says.

The school was also ranked No. #5 for the best magnet high schools and No. 23 for the best high schools for STEM in NC.

No. 18: Weddington High School in Weddington is a traditional public school.

Overall 2024 Niche grade : A+

Address : 1307 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh

Website: raleighcharterhs.org

“It has 1,844 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 22 to 1. According to state test scores, 91% of students are at least proficient in math and 87% in reading,” says Niche.

The school was also ranked No. #3 for the best high schools for athletes and No. 38 for the best high schools for STEM in NC.

Methodology: The public high school rankings are based on an analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data and ratings from millions of Niche users. Factors considered to determine the rankings include academics, culture & diversity, parent/student surveys, teachers, clubs & activities, resources & facilities and sports, Niche says.

You can find more information about Niche’s school ranking and how others across the country compare online at niche.com.

