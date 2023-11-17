UPDATE: I-5 northbound open in Salem, details released on police activity

A motorist who allegedly rammed a Oregon State Police trooper's vehicle Friday on northbound Interstate 5 was stopped on I-5 north of Sunnyview Rd NE.

This story was updated at 12:20 p.m. Friday

A motorist rammed an Oregon State Police trooper's patrol vehicle on Interstate 5 near the Market Street exit Friday as the lieutenant was attempting to stop the vehicle, according to OSP.

The patrol vehicle spun when hit and struck a barrier on northbound I-5, OSP said. The motorist fled northbound but was stopped and arrested in the Salem area.

The lieutenant suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Traffic backed up on Interstate 5 near the Market Street exit in Salem Friday morning due to police activity.,

OSP and the Marion County Sheriff's Office are investigating and said they would not release further information during the investigation.

Traffic on the interstate backed up to Kuebler Blvd before the lanes reopened.

Northbound traffic near Jefferson exit moving again

Northbound traffic also was backed Friday morning near the Jefferson exit due to a crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation's TripCheck.

As of noon, there were no longer delays in the area.

