5 officers charged in police van injury case appear in court

4
DAVE COLLINS
·3 min read

Five Connecticut police officers appeared in court for the first time Thursday since being charged with cruelly neglecting a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van, despite his repeated and desperate pleas for help.

The New Haven officers briefly faced a judge, who continued their cases to Jan. 11. All five officers, who did not speak in court, remain free on $25,000 bail and have been on paid administrative leave since the summer.

Richard “Randy” Cox, 36, was being driven in a van without seatbelts to a New Haven police station June 19 for processing on a weapons charge. Authorities said the van's driver braked hard to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into the metal partition between the driver's compartment and the passengers' section.

Cox, who was handcuffed at the time, was left paralyzed from his chest down.

“I can’t move. I’m going to die like this. Please, please, please help me,” Cox said minutes after the crash, according to police camera video.

The officer driving the van, Oscar Diaz, stopped a few minutes later to check on him, according to the video and officials. Cox was lying motionless on the floor and Diaz called paramedics. However, Diaz told them to meet him at the station instead of waiting for them, according to Police Chief Karl Jacobson, who has also said Diaz violated police policies.

At the station, some of the officers mocked Cox and accused him of being drunk and faking his injuries, according to dialogue captured by surveillance and body-worn camera footage. Cox was later found to have a fractured neck and was paralyzed.

Officers dragged Cox by his feet from the van and placed him in a holding cell prior to his eventual transfer to a hospital.

Diaz and the other four officers — Sgt. Betsy Segui, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier and Officer Luis Rivera — were charged on Nov. 28 with second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons, both misdemeanors.

After the court appearances, the officers' lawyers, Gregory Cerritelli and John Keefe, said they could not comment on the criminal charges because they had not yet received documents, video and other evidence from the police and prosecutors.

Cox’s family filed a $100 million federal lawsuit against the city of New Haven and the five officers in September. City officials announced this week that they were pursuing an early settlement.

Cox's lawyers, including Ben Crump, have said the case reminds them of Freddie Gray's death in Baltimore. Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, died in 2015 after he suffered a spinal injury while handcuffed and shackled in a Baltimore police van.

Crump has said the misdemeanor charges against the New Haven officers were a “slap on the wrist” and they should have been charged with felonies.

The criminal charges against Cox that led to his arrest were later dropped.

In response to how Cox was handled, New Haven police announced a series of reforms including eliminating the use of police vans for most prisoner transports — using marked police vehicles instead — and requiring officers to ensure people being transported are wearing seatbelts. Officers also must immediately call for an ambulance to respond to their location if a prisoner requests or appears to need medical aid.

Recommended Stories

  • Masked man robs Zales Jewelers inside Tippecanoe Mall

    A man wearing a blue surgical mask robbed the Zales Jewelers at the Tippecanoe Mall about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lafayette police.

  • New video shows crime spree suspect surrendering to police in Brooklyn

    New video shows the suspect accused of going on a crime spree across three boroughs surrendering to police in Brooklyn.

  • Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup

    The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team's fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties. The Serbian soccer federation was fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,300) for a political banner about neighboring Kosovo displayed in the locker room before playing Brazil in the team’s opening game.

  • Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Headliner Legend for Dozens of Shows

    Certain performers -- like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley -- have been synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip. Pianist Liberace began appearing in Las Vegas residencies in the 1940s and continued for over 40 years until his final show in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip. Frank Sinatra's residencies in Las Vegas began in the 1950s, and he would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.

  • Heather Mack again denied bond in Chicago ahead of US trial

    Mack has been indicted on conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice in Chicago for helping her ex-boyfriend stuff the body of her mother into a suitcase while they were on vacation in Bali back in 2014.

  • Stolen truck call ends in fight with Phoenix police officer

    Phoenix police are responding to a video circulating on Facebook showing an officer repeatedly hitting a man outside a gas station.

  • Elizabeth Holmes files motion to stay out of prison during appeal process

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is petitioning to stay out of prison as she appeals her 11-year prison sentence while her former partner Sunny Balwani faces his sentencing on Wednesday.

  • Michelle Yeoh to Star in ‘Wicked’ Movies as Madame Morrible (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michelle Yeoh has joined the star-studded cast of Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked” movies, Variety can exclusively reveal. The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star will play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Chu’s two-part feature adaptation is headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The Universal Pictures […]

  • Zelenskyy quip, Trump conspiracy top 2022 notable quote list

    A tart retort by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a U.S. offer of help and a call by former U.S. President Donald Trump for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution top a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotations of 2022. Trump's comment in a Dec. 3 post on his Truth Social media platform was a late addition to the list compiled each year by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library. The list assembled by Shapiro is a supplement to The New Yale Book of Quotations, which is edited by Shapiro and published by Yale University Press.

  • 'One of the most chilling things I’ve ever heard,' judge tells Caroline Schollaert's killer

    Tyree Parker was sentenced to life for the 2021 death of Coast Guard member Caroline Schollaert, who was trying to stop him from burglarizing her car.

  • King Charles Is Failing Miserably as a Royal Family Crisis-Solver

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.There is a gaping vacancy at the top of the House of Windsor. This lack of leadership has become brutally clear as the embattled monarchy faces the imminent detonation of Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, and the still-swirling controversy of Lady Susan Hussey’s interrogation of Black British charity bo

  • Did the Miami tourism bureau pray for this weather? When will the heat return?

    Florida tourism officials love to tell prospective tourists — and residents who sometimes question why they want to live here — how gorgeous the weather is here in December.

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Picture by National Board of Review

    “Top Gun: Maverick” has been named best picture by the National Board of Review, the organization announced Thursday. The big acting winners included Colin Farrell taking the best actor prize for “The Banshees of Inisherin” after coming off the New York Film Critics Circle win earlier this month. Two NBR winners in the last 12 […]

  • No bond for woman charged in death of socialite mom

    A judge declined to ease bond conditions Thursday and release a Chicago woman who is charged with conspiracy in the 2014 death of her wealthy mother during a luxury vacation in Bali. The decision means Heather Mack, 27, will remain in custody without bond while awaiting a July trial in federal court in Chicago. Mack was arrested in Chicago in November 2021 after serving more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for murder.

  • Tennessee police officers interrupt robbery in progress, dramatic video shows

    Tennessee police officers intervened in a robbery attempt at a mall Saturday evening, possibly preventing a crime spree from spreading to other areas.

  • Supreme Court points to a possible Moore v. Harper compromise, and it’s not a good one

    It’s a relief that at least five justices seem likely to reject the worst version of the GOP’s theory. But a milder ruling could still be damaging. | Editorial

  • Violent ‘bank jugging’ robberies on the rise, California police warn

    Police are warning the public as a spike in violent "bank jugging" robberies is on the rise across Southern California, especially during the holidays.

  • Motive Revealed in Alex Murdaugh’s Alleged Murder of Wife and Son

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/HandoutAfter months of speculation, South Carolina prosecutors are showing how they plan to prove that Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and child last June—a crime they say was a deliberate attempt to turn the spotlight away from his financial ruin.Part of a motion filed Thursday by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office doubled down on what was already known: That the former attorney allegedly engaged in a 15-year scheme to swi

  • Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police

    A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.

  • Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded

    Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.