5 Ohio cities make Wall Street Journal list for top emerging housing markets in US

Canton is the No. 3 emerging housing market in the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index.

Five Ohio cities are among the top emerging housing markets in the country, according to The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index.

And the difference between No. 1 in Santa Maria, California, and No. 3 in Canton is more than 2,493 miles, while the affordability of the homes in those two markets is a whopping $1.56 million difference.

Springfield also came in at No. 6 on the list, while Columbus sat at No. 8, Akron at No. 15 and Toledo at No. 17.

The quarterly index looks at a variety of factors, from page views of listings to the number of homes for sale and the number of days homes sit on the market before being sold.

Santa Maria is a hot real estate market in California, but many of the cities and metropolitan areas on the list, including the five in Ohio, were in what are considered more affordable places to buy a home.

Hannah Jones, a senior economic research analyst for Realtor.com, said this is likely being driven by the surge in home prices over the last couple of years and the rise in mortgage rates, which has put the cost of homeownership out of reach for many people in various communities.

Home prices kept rising in the top 20 markets, up 11.8% year over year. The study says they were up 1.2% over the year nationally.

How much do homes cost in Ohio's markets?

Here's a look at the median home list prices in each of the five Ohio cities listed, according to the index.

Canton: $230,000.

Springfield: $200,000.

Columbus: $360,000.

Akron: $215,000.

Toledo: $175,000.

“We’re seeing the continued popularity of these low-cost locales,” Jones said. “Despite the fact that these metros have seen prices climb a lot, they’re still relatively affordable.”

Health of Ohio's real estate market

The Ohio Realtors group says home sales in the state totaled 127,016 in 2023 − down 14.9% from the previous year. The average sale price across the state, according to the group, was $272,646 − a 5% increase over the previous year.

“Ohio’s housing market experienced both opportunities and challenges in 2023," said Ohio Realtors President Ali Whitley in a statement. "High interest rates and low inventory slowed sales, while home prices continued to increase.

"We have seen resiliency from Ohio’s homebuyers, showing that consumers value homeownership.”

Top 20 emerging real estate markets in the U.S.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Wall Street Journal names Ohio cities on emerging housing market list