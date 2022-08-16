A 5-year-old boy is dead after he was shot Monday night near the basketball courts at Lee Victory Recreation Park in Smyrna, a town official confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 7:20 p.m. The child was transported to StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna where he was later pronounced dead, Jim Garbee said.

"Based on multiple witness statements and evidence at the scene, at this time it appears to be a tragic accident," Garbee said.

The gun believed to be involved in the shooting was recovered at the scene, Garbee said.

The Smyrna Police Department has not released the victim's name.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Reach reporter Nancy DeGennaro at degennaro@dnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: 5-year-old boy dead after shooting at Lee Victory Park in Smyrna