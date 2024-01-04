5-year-old boy dies in Bronx house fire

A 5-year-old boy was killed in a Bronx house fire Wednesday, days after a 7-year-old girl lost her life in a blaze in Staten Island, police said.

Firefighters were called to the building on Barnes Ave. near E. 226th St. in Wakefield just after 5:20 p.m., cops said.

Inside, the smoke-eaters discovered the boy in the basement of the home.

He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, but he could not be saved, police said.

An 83-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman were transported to the same hospital in stable condition.

The boy’s name was not immediately released.

The tragic death came two days after Rory DeCristoforo, 7, was killed in a Staten Island house fire.

She and her family had recently moved into the home on Brookside Ave. and Alpine Court, where firefighters worked Monday to extinguish flames and smoke that tore through the house.

The girl was found in a bedroom of the home and was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, where she died.