5-year-old boy dies days after Rogers Park drive-by shooting

A 5-year-old boy has died days after he was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in Rogers Park.

Devin McGregor, the child who was shot Sunday, had just started school in Evanston and was excited to go back Monday, violence responder Andrew Holmes said.

“The grandfather was expecting his little strongman to pull through,” Holmes said.

Devin had been with his mother and father when a black Hyundai pulled up near them. Someone inside the Hyundai began shooting, hitting the father in the hand and the boy in the head. Devin’s mother drove directly to a hospital in Evanston before her son was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, a police report said.

“He was a bright, fun young man,” Holmes said the family told him.

Devin liked playing basketball with his young uncles, said Tervalon Sargent, his maternal grandfather.

“His uncle was teaching him the ropes about riding the bus,” Sargent said. “They also love playing video games, especially that one, Roblox. They’d play that all the time.”

The boy died Thursday night at 8:05 p.m., police said. No one is in custody for the shooting and detectives are still investigating, police added.

“The killer is still on the street,” Holmes added.

