5-year-old boy dies after fatally shooting himself with an unsecured gun, Detroit police say

A 5-year-old boy is dead after accidentally shooting himself on Detroit's west side, Detroit police said.

The incident occurred in an apartment on the 16500 block of Greenfield Road at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Adults left five children home alone with a gun unsecured, Detroit police said.

The five-year-old boy took the gun from a bedroom dresser and accidentally shot himself in the face while jumping around on the bed, police said. He died at the scene from his injuries.

The victim's life was cut short amid the holiday season, Detroit Police Chief James White said.

"Weeks before Christmas, he should be getting excited about getting Christmas toys and the parents leave a gun unsupervised," White said.

More needs to be done to prevent gun violence, he said, and the four other children will likely suffer long-term trauma from witnessing the victim's death.

"What Christmas will mean to them going forward, it will always be filled with sadness," White said.

The child's parents are in police custody and police called Child Protective Services for the four other children. Detroit police will pursue charges against the parents in coordination with the Wayne County prosecutor, White said.

Detroit police are investigating the incident, including its homicide and child abuse units. Police were seeking search warrants for the apartment and looking for the weapon, as of Saturday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Boy, 5, fatally shooting himself with unsecure gun, Detroit police say