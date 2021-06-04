5-year-old-boy escapes sexual assault by crawling under bathroom stall, Utah cops say

Summer Lin
·2 min read

A 5-year-old boy escaped a Utah man sexually assaulting him by crawling underneath a bathroom stall, according to police.

Jonathan Jareth Soberanis, 26, was arrested Wednesday for criminal trespass with sexual abuse of a child, intent to commit a crime, suspicion of lewdness involving a child, unlawful detention of a minor, voyeurism with a child, among other charges, according to the Lehi City Police Department, KUTV reported.

Police said the boy told them Soberanis came into the bathroom and exposed himself when the child was in the stall, according to the station.

The child told police that when he tried to leave, Soberanis grabbed him and wouldn’t let him leave, FOX 13 reported. The boy said he crawled underneath the stall to escape and go to his mother for help.

Video footage showed Soberanis entering the locker room of the recreation center when the child was inside and Soberanis’ clothes matched the description given by the boy to police, authorities said, according to the station.

Police said they identified the man as Soberanis, who had been permanently banned from Lehi Legacy Center after reportedly “committing a lewd act in 2015” and was “charged with lewdness involving a child,” KSL reported.

Soberanis told police he was working out at the rec center but when “confronted with the fact he wasn’t seen exercising and he was seen running from the locker room at the same time the incident occurred,” he said he “couldn’t remember what he did in the locker room and claimed he has a disability that prevents him from recollecting his actions,” the station reported, citing the police affidavit.

Police said they tried to arrest Soberanis after talking with him for 30 minutes but he “began to kick and throw himself around, causing officers to sustain minor injuries,” according to the station.

Soberanis also allegedly threw a glass table at police before he was pinned down and arrested, police said, according to FOX 13.

Recommended Stories

  • Video shows bear walking through East Bay neighborhood

    In a rare sighting, a bear was caught on camera walking through an Oakley neighborhood. Police warn the animal could still be in the area and are warning people to stay away from it.

  • Biden aims to restore species protections weakened by Trump

    The Biden administration says it is canceling or reviewing a host of actions by the Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species, with a goal of strengthening a landmark law while addressing climate change. The reviews by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service are aimed at five Endangered Species Act regulations finalized by the Trump administration, including critical habitat designations and rules defining the scope of federal actions on endangered species.

  • Irina Shayk Is Rock N’ Roll-Ready in Graphic T-Shirt, Ripped Jeans & Edgy Combat Boots

    Shayk returned to her go-to shoe style while in New York City on Thursday.

  • U.S. CDC director urges teens to get vaccinated after hospitalizations rise

    "I am deeply concerned by the numbers of hospitalized adolescents and saddened to see the number of adolescents who required treatment in intensive care units or mechanical ventilation," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement on Friday. The rate of hospitalization due to COVID-19 increased among adolescents aged 12 to 17 in April to 1.3 per 100,000 people from a lower rate in mid-March, the CDC said in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). Among 204 adolescents, who were hospitalized mainly for COVID-19 between Jan. 1 and March 31, 31.4% were admitted to an intensive care unit and about 5% required mechanical ventilation, the agency said.

  • The Idaho Way: Critical race theory deserves serious examination in Idaho, not a witch hunt

    The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the Opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.

  • Australian Exporters Say Normal Business With China ‘Impossible’

    (Bloomberg) -- Deteriorating relations, including trade-related friction, have made normal operations for Australian exporters in China “impossible,” according to a report from a leading network of business interests.Exporters see the need to pivot from China into other markets, including Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia, because of the trade disputes, the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in the report released Friday, which cited a survey of 189 Australian business operators. Tar

  • China elephants: Herd on mammoth 500km trek reaches Kunming

    A herd of 15 elephants bangs on doors and hoovers up food as experts ponder its destination.

  • NYPD, Scuba Divers, K-9 Continue Search for Missing 80-Year-Old Man Last Seen in SI Park

    The NYPD deployed personnel from its scuba team and the Emergency Service Unit K-9 Division as the search continues for the 80-year-old man in Willowbrook Park in Staten Island, New York. The details: Je Park appeared to "vanish without a trace" while visiting the park with his daughter, Jean, and 6-year-old granddaughter on May 27, Staten Island Live reported. Personnel from #NYPD SCUBA & #NYPD ESU #K9 continue to search for an elderly missing male last seen in the vicinity of Willowbrook Park, Staten Island on Thursday May 27, 2021.

  • Man, 20, dies after PMD catches fire in lift at Woodlands block

    A 20-year-old man died after a fire involving a personal mobility device (PMD) in a lift at Block 537 Woodlands Drive 16 on Thursday night (3 June).

  • Lost limbs, rising anger as town is caught up in Tigray war

    Shops remained shuttered, some government workers hadn’t been paid and the town’s main hospital was utterly laid to waste. Hawzen, a rural town in the ethnic Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, is a microcosm of the challenge facing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed — and a warning that the war here is unlikely to end anytime soon. When The Associated Press arrived in May, Tigrayan fighters had recently retaken Hawzen from Ethiopian government troops, laying claim once again to land that has switched control multiple times since the war began in November.

  • 5-year-old may have died before search began, court docs say

    The 5-year-old boy may have died as long ago as May 10. The primary suspect's roommate gave police the disturbing details of where the child's body has been.

  • Olympic champ Rollins-McNeal banned 5 years in doping case

    Olympic hurdles champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal was banned for five years on Friday in a doping case, ruling her out of this year's Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris Games. The Athletics Integrity Unit said the American’s second career ban was for “tampering within the results management process” of doping control samples. The Court of Arbitration for Sport made an interim decision to freeze her ban so she can run at this month's U.S. Olympic trials, the AIU said.

  • Woman warns TikTok after reaction to eyelash extensions: 'My face actually looked like a blobfish'

    A beauty fan shared her face's allergic reaction to fake eyelashes after the technician used glue she was allergic to.

  • Benjamin Netanyahu lashes out at 'dangerous' coalition set to unseat him

    Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out on Thursday at a new cross-party coalition that is poised to dethrone him, as he urged all right-wingers to oppose a government-in-waiting led by Naftali Bennett. In an all-tempered post on Twitter, Mr Netanyahu said that "all legislators elected by votes from the right must oppose this dangerous left-wing government." The warning came as Israel's embattled prime minister held an emergency meeting with his allies, where they discussed options that would delay the co

  • Packers’ potential trade haul, cash/cap gains support calling Aaron Rodgers’ bluff

    As the Packers prepare for next week’s mandatory minicamp, they don’t know whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will attend. If he does, it likely means he’ll attend training camp and play for the Packers in 2021. (There’s still a chance he’ll show up for mandatory minicamp and then hold out, like Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott [more]

  • The Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks That Hold Up With or Without a Mask

    After trying dozens, here are the best of the best.

  • Is this the world's most flattering tank top? Amazon shoppers think so — and it's on sale for just $11

    The summer staple has raked in over 6,600 flawless ratings.

  • Meet the Stallones! See Sylvester Stallone's Cutest Family Photos Through the Years

    Rocky star Sylvester and his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, share three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlett (say those names three times fast!). Jennifer, a co-founder of Serious Skincare, and Sly tied the knot in May 1997.

  • Drenching rains to continue across South Central US

    The South Central states will continue to be battered by unrelenting rain storms. Bernie Rayno explains why.

  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Is Back in Full Force with Snooki's Return — Watch the Supertease

    The series returns with new episodes Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV