5-year-old boy found dead in south Dallas had signs of trauma, police say
Police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was found dead Monday in south Dallas.
At about 11:30 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call on the 2800 block of Silkwood Street regarding an injured child.
Officers found a 5-year-old male child dead, and a preliminary investigation showed that the child had signs of trauma, according to a press release.
Witnesses were taken to the Child Advocacy Center for questioning, police said.
The incident is an ongoing investigation.