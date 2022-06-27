5-year-old boy found dead in south Dallas had signs of trauma, police say

Police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was found dead Monday in south Dallas.

At about 11:30 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call on the 2800 block of Silkwood Street regarding an injured child.

Officers found a 5-year-old male child dead, and a preliminary investigation showed that the child had signs of trauma, according to a press release.

Witnesses were taken to the Child Advocacy Center for questioning, police said.

The incident is an ongoing investigation.