5-year-old boy hit by car in Dayton in critical condition

Mar. 3—A 5-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while children were playing inside a car Dayton.

Witnesses told police that the boy hit was one of three children playing inside the vehicle when it apparently shifted out of park and started to roll, Dayton police Sgt. Creigee Coleman said. The 5-year-old then jumped out of the car and was struck around 4:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Revels Avenue.

Coleman called the actions of two people who tried to stop the car "heroic" and said without them the child's injuries could have been "catastrophic."

Medics took the young boy to Dayton Children's Hospital, where the sergeant said he was listed in critical condition.

The vehicle involved was towed, and detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

According to scanner traffic, the child reportedly was losing consciousness after being struck.

It is unclear whether there will be charges connected to the case.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.