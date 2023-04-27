5-year-old boy, more than 20 animals removed from house deemed unsafe in Beaver County

Posted to the front door of the home is a sign, Harmony Township deeming a Beaver County home unsafe to live in after humane officers removed more than twenty animals.

On Thursday afternoon, Channel 11 News was there with our cameras rolling as humane officers began removing the animals from the home.

“A concerned citizen called in and asked us to do a welfare check,” said Executive Director, Alison Yazer.

Following the tip, officers from the Beaver County Humane Society went to inspect the home. Once they were inside the house, they immediately identified unsafe conditions with large piles of garbage and debris throughout the entire home.

“There were piles of feces throughout the house, urine everywhere, and we aren’t sure if there was water accessible to them, so this was very obviously a case of neglect,” Yazer said.

Humane officers told Channel 11 News they removed five dogs and more than a dozen cats from the home. And while their department isn’t pressing charges because the animals were surrendered, Harmony Police are.

According to court documents, living amongst all the filth was a five-year-old boy. Police say they arrested a mother and daughter duo, Victoria Parrish, and her adult daughter Emily Parrish, who are now facing several charges including a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.

They also face several animal neglect and cruelty charges.

Neighbors we spoke with say they are surprised by the news.

“I know they love those dogs; they are good people, they are caring people. I think maybe it just got out of hand because they have such big hearts,” she said.

While it is unclear where the five-year-old child will be placed. But all the animals were surrendered and will be evaluated and then put up for adoption.

“We are here to help the animals of Beaver County and the surrounding areas anyway we can,” Yazer.

Both mom and daughter are in custody at the Beaver County Jail.

While the animals have a home at the local humane society, officials said they are at capacity for dogs and need adoption or foster families.

