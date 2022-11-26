A 5-year-old boy was saved by his grandfather after a 10-foot python dragged him into a swimming pool

A python slithering along a branch Neethika Sekar/EyeEm/Getty Images

A python bit Beau Blake's ankle and dragged him into a pool, his father Ben told radio station 3AW.

According to Ben, the young boy was rescued by his 76-year-old grandfather, who jumped into the pool instantly.

The Byron Bay local told 3AW that Beau is "actually pretty good," calling him "a trooper."

Five-year-old Beau Blake has survived after being bitten and dragged into a pool by a three-meter python, his father, Ben Blake, told local radio station 3AW.

He said Beau was playing by the pool at the family's Byron Bay home when the python appeared and wrapped its mouth around the small boy's ankle. Beau was then dragged into the pool by the snake.

The boy's father told the radio station he believed the snake was "sitting there waiting for something to come along."

"It was instant, I saw a big black shadow come out of the bush, and before they hit the bottom, it was completely wrapped around his leg," he continued to the interviewer.

Beau's 76-year-old grandfather Allan came to the rescue, jumping into the pool and pulling the boy and the snake back to dry land. "He jumped in before I even had a chance to contemplate getting in the pool," Ben told 3AW.

When asked how long it took to release Beau from the snake's grip, Ben said: "I'm not a little lad, I had him released within 15 to 20 seconds. It was somewhat of an ordeal."

Ben told the interviewee after holding the snake for around ten minutes, they released it back into "the scene of the crime."

Ben went on to tell 3AW that Beau has been "an absolute trooper," adding that they're going to keep him home from school to monitor the wounds.

Beau's mother, Tesse Ferguson, later shared a warning to other Byron Bay parents via a Facebook post:

"A bit of a dramatic evening tonight and a word of warning to parents out there. My boys were having a usual after school swim at the grandparents in their very well kept backyard when Beau was attacked by a 3 metre python while he was walking around the pool edge and both snake and child fell into the pool," she wrote.

The post continued: "Parents the unthinkable can happen! Keep your eyes peeled."

When asked if the family often sees snakes like this in the area, Ben explained to 3AW: "Look, it's where we live, it's Australia, but a big python like that lurking in the bushes, not so much no."

Read the original article on Insider