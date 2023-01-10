A 5-year-old boy was swept away in California floodwaters while his mother was being rescued and all search teams have only found is one of his shoes

Record rains caused flooding in Santa Barbara County, and throughout the state, on Monday. George Rose/Getty Images

A 5-year-old boy was swept away by California floodwaters as bystanders rescued his mother.

The woman and child were stranded in their truck near San Miguel in San Luis Obispo County.

Rescuers conducted an hours-long search but so far have only found one of the boy's shoes.

As torrential rains pummeled California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away in floodwaters after he and his mother got trapped in their vehicle, according to local reports.

The mother and her son got stuck in their truck in the San Marcos Creek creekbed near San Miguel in central California on Monday morning, firefighters told the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

According to ABC7, bystanders came to the rescue and pulled the mother to safety, but the child was pulled in by the floodwaters and was last seen floating away.

California firefighters, a helicopter, and a dive team searched for the boy for seven hours, according to NPR.

ABC7 reported that rescuers have so far only found one of the missing boy's shoes.

Tony Cipolla, a spokesperson for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, told the Tribune that the rescue effort had to be called off Monday afternoon because the weather conditions were too dangerous for first responders.

Cipolla told the Tribune that officials will "evaluate the weather conditions to see when they can resume the search."

Cipolla told ABC7 that the boy has not yet been declared dead. Cal Fire and the local sheriff's office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for an update on the search efforts.

The identities of the mother and child have not been publicly released, but San Miguel Joint Union School District Superintendent Karen Grandoli told the Tribune the boy is a kindergartner at Lillian Larsen Elementary School and his mother is a teacher in the district.

After more than a week of atmospheric river storms, another storm battered California on Monday, causing more flooding and forcing evacuations across the state.

Montecito — a posh town that's home to celebrities like Oprah, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle — issued an evacuation order; Ellen DeGeneres posted a video on Monday of a creek overflowing near her home in the area.

The accumulated damage of the downpours could total more than a billion dollars, the New York Times reported. More than a dozen people have been killed in the storms, authorities said, and more than 200,000 utility customers are still without power as of Tuesday afternoon, according to California's Office of Emergency Services.

