5-year-old cancer patient goes viral for his awesome Michael Jackson dance moves

This adorable 5-year-old won’t let cancer keep him from dancing.

In May, Solomon was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumor, a very rare form of cancer. While receiving treatment at Seattle Children’s Hospital the spirited kid decided that he wanted to dance. He particularly loved rocking out to Michael Jackson.

One day, when he was really getting into the dance moves, His mom, Leni Lutui captured the whole thing on video. Now, the footage is all over the internet, and people can't seem to get enough.

"He is truly a special kid," Leni told Storyful.

"All I wanted to do what share his little light with the world because he's gone through more as a five year old than anyone else I've known in my whole life."