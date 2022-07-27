5-year-old child on bicycle hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood

A 5-year-old child on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the incident in the 730 block of Johnston Avenue at 8:21 p.m.

Officers found the child upon arrival, and CPR was rendered to the child immediately.

The child was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and voluntarily submitted for testing, which police said is standard procedure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

