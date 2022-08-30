5-year-old child dead, another child seriously injured in Hillsborough shooting

TAMPA — A 5-year-old child was killed and an 8-year-old child was seriously injured in a shooting Monday night, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on the 13000 block of Heritage Club Drive in the University area of Tampa just after 10:30 p.m., the agency said in a news release. When deputies arrived they found two children with injuries.

Both children were taken Tampa General Hospital. The 5-year-old child died there and the 8-year-old was listed in critical condition, deputies said,

The Sherriff’s Office has not released any other details but said investigators have accounted for everyone believed to be involved in the shooting.

More details were expected to be released at a news conference set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

