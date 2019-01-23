5-year-old Delaware boy left on freezing school bus for several hours after multiple safeguards fail

Ivana Polk could not believe what she was hearing.

At 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, she put her 5-year-old son, Ibn, on the bus to Linden Hill Elementary School in Pike Creek.

At 3:10 p.m., she got a call from the school district informing her that Ibn never made it to class. He had been stuck on a freezing cold bus for several hours.

And the driver can be seen on video disregarding two students trying to tell her that Ibn was still on the bus.

"When I got the phone call, I couldn't believe it," Polk said. "My baby could have frozen to death." Temperatures were in the 20s Tuesday.

Russell Polk, Ibn's father, said his son was traumatized.

"It could have been fatal," he said. "He's scared to get back on the bus. That can really damage a kid mentally."

Red Clay School District said the incident was egregious. Several policies — both on the school bus and at Linden Hill Elementary School — were not followed, putting Ibn in harm's way.

“It’s unacceptable," district spokeswoman Pati Nash said. "It never should have happened.”

The driver was employed by Sutton Bus Company. The contractor did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

What did happen?

Ibn was sitting in the front row of the bus on Tuesday, to the right of the driver, his mom said. She watched him get on.

Then, he fell asleep.

From there, a series of missteps occurred, Nash said.

Security footage from the school bus shows two children trying to tell the bus driver that Ibn was asleep when they got to Linden Hill.

Despite their warning, the driver does not check to make sure everyone got off the bus, Nash said.

She instead drives to the bus yard, where, instead of checking the bus from front to back as policy dictates, she gets off and walks away.

Red Clay School District buses sit in a bus yard in New Castle. More

“Again, the driver failed to check the bus to see that all children had gotten off," Nash said. Nash referenced a large sign hanging at the entrance of the bus yard that reads: "Have you checked your bus for students?"

“There are multiple points that that child should have been discovered," Nash said.

The security cameras shut off until approximately 1:55 p.m. when the driver picked the bus back up for a run to H.B. DuPont Middle School.

The driver does not notice Ibn until 2:50 p.m., when Ibn either coughed or made a small noise, the camera footage shows.

Nash said Ibn was immediately taken inside where he was checked over by the school nurse and given food. His parents were notified of the incident at 3:10 p.m., Nash confirmed.

The bus driver was immediately relieved of her duties for the rest of the day.

Red Clay School District buses sit in a bus yard in New Castle. More

“In our bus driver handbook, it’s grounds for immediate termination to leave a child on a bus," Nash said. "The driver is not ours, but we can and we did request that driver no longer drive for Red Clay.”

Nash said roughly half of Red Clay's school buses have child reminder systems — an alarm that makes drivers intentionally walk to the back of the bus to check for students and disarm the system — including the one Ibn was riding.

It's unclear if the alarm was operating properly, if the driver ignored it or if the driver walked to the back of the bus and still did not see Ibn.