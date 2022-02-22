5-year-old dies in crash after she’s thrown from UTV in driveway, Virginia cops say

A 5-year-old girl was killed in a UTV crash in Virginia, police said.

The child was riding in an off-road vehicle in a driveway in Disputanta, Virginia, on Monday Feb. 21, Prince George County Police Department said in a Facebook post.

When the vehicle veered off the path, it struck a ditch line and the child was thrown from the UTV, police said.

She was taken to a hospital for her injuries and died, police said.

“The men and women of PGPD extend our deepest condolences to this family,” police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Disputanta is an unincorporated community about 40 miles southeast of Richmond.

