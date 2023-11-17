5-year-old dies after twin brother stabs him during fight, California officials say

A 5-year-old died after his twin brother stabbed him, California officials said.

Deputies went to Scotts Valley after getting reports that a 5-year-old stabbed his twin with a kitchen knife, according to a Nov. 16 Facebook post by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

The siblings were fighting when one grabbed a “small kitchen knife” and stabbed the other, police said.

The boy died at the hospital, officials said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 17 for more information and is awaiting a response.

Deputies said after investigating, “no charges will be filed against anyone involved,” according to the release.

Scotts Valley is about 70 miles southeast of San Francisco.

