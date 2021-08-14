5-year-old fatally shoots 3-year-old in Minnesota, officials say

Rhea Mogul and Nicole Acevedo
·1 min read

A 3-year-old girl was killed after a 5-year-old boy shot her early Friday morning in Minnesota, officials said.

The shooting was reported in a residence in the town of Bena at 3:54 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the victim had been shot inside the home, Sheriff Tom Burch said in a news release.

Family members took her to Deer River Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

An autopsy is pending with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and an investigation is ongoing, Burch said. It remains unclear whether criminal charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

The sheriff's office has not disclosed the relationship between the victim and the suspected shooter.

At least 3,371 children and teens in the U.S. were killed with guns in 2019, according to a report this year from the Children’s Defense Fund, a child advocacy nonprofit organization. The group estimates that a child was killed by a gun every two and a half hours during that year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fired Alibaba employee suspected of 'forcible indecency', not rape -police

    A former male employee of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is suspected of committing "forcible indecency" against a female colleague, but not rape, according to Chinese police probing the assault. The police update came after a female employee went public with an 11-page account on Alibaba's intranet saying her manager and a client sexually assaulted her during a business trip, and that superiors and human resources did not take her report seriously. The scandal led to fierce public backlash against Alibaba, which later fired the male employee.

  • Polish president signs law restricting property claims

    Poland's president signed legislation Saturday that restricts the rights of former Polish property owners, including Holocaust survivors and their descendants, to regain property seized by the country’s communist regime. The law, which was passed by parliament on Wednesday, is an amendment to Poland’s administrative law, which will prevent property ownership and other administrative decisions from being declared void after 30 years. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on President Andrzej Duda this week to veto it, arguing that it would severely restrict the “process for Holocaust survivors and their families, as well as other Jewish and non-Jewish property owners, to obtain restitution for property wrongfully confiscated during Poland’s communist era.”

  • Man sentenced to death in fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy

    A jury has sentenced a man to death for fatally shooting a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy in 2018 before setting fire to his patrol car with his body inside

  • Museum renovation, book re-release honor late author Haley

    Find the good and praise it. It's a phrase the late Alex Haley, author of the 1976 novel “Roots: The Saga of an American Family,” often said during his life, from his days residing in the small West Tennessee town of Henning through his world travels as a journalist and writer. A ribbon-cutting at the renovated Alex Haley Museum and Interpretive Center took place Friday, and a community celebration featuring music, food and a fashion show is scheduled Saturday.

  • 60 is the new 30: What a new study says about metabolism and aging

    Metabolic rate remains stable all through adult life, from age 20 to 60 years old.

  • Rachel Maddow Considers Possible Exit From MSNBC At End Of Contract

    Rachel Maddow is considering the possibility of exiting MSNBC when her contract ends next year, albeit negotiations on her future are continuing between her representatives and the network. “Nothing has been decided. We are deep into it with NBCUniversal and Rachel has an excellent relationship with them,” said Mark Shapiro, the president of Endeavor Co., […]

  • A Florida woman gave birth while battling Covid-19. She died days later.

    “She never got sick, and we assumed like many people that this would just go away just as quickly as it came,” her uncle said.

  • Mom of two sons accused of killing Chicago police officer arrested

    The mother of the two brothers accused of killing a Chicago police officer was arrested at a hospital as she […] The post Mom of two sons accused of killing Chicago police officer arrested appeared first on TheGrio.

  • A Lawyer's Deathbed Confession About a Sensational 1975 Kidnapping

    Before dawn on Aug. 17, 1975, about 60 police officers and FBI agents charged into the New York City apartment of a fireman named Mel Patrick Lynch. The living room was dimly lit; its blinds were drawn. Lynch sat on the couch next to the unshaven, foul-smelling, bound and blindfolded 21-year-old scion of one of America’s richest families, Samuel Bronfman II, who had been missing for nine days. Authorities arrested Lynch and an accomplice, Dominic Byrne. The men confessed to abducting Bronfman, d

  • Naked man watched woman undress and tan at Planet Fitness in South Carolina, cops say

    Planet Fitness initially revoked the woman’s membership. Then came a closer look at surveillance footage.

  • Former ‘16 and Pregnant’ mom is headed to prison in Kentucky on child porn charges

    She appeared on Season 2 of the MTV show.

  • White woman charged with assault after trying to stop Black child from using community pool

    Five weeks after a white woman allegedly assaulted a Black child while attempting to block him from using the community […] The post White woman charged with assault after trying to stop Black child from using community pool appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Woman pointing gun’s laser sight for cat to chase shoots man, Wisconsin cops say

    The man stood in shock for a moment before asking the woman if she shot him, according to police.

  • Photo secretly taken of girl at CVS leads international agents to NC child porn suspect

    More than a dozen photo albums were shared online showing young girls secretly photographed in public places — including in North Carolina.

  • Did A College Professor Orchestrate The Revenge Killing Of Her Alleged Rapist Decades Ago?

    Norma Patricia Esparza was a talented college professor, mother and wife—but did a secret from her past reveal a much darker side to her? Years before her successful career, when Esparza was a college student in California, a man she met at a club was found dead along the side of the road with a savage set of injuries. “I’ve been to a lot of scenes in my career, but this one was a little more gruesome just because of the sheer amount of injury to the body,” Larry Montgomery, a detective at the t

  • Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island

    A Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of three women at a condo on South […] The post Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Alvin Motley Jr. killed by white security guard over music

    A Black man in Memphis was fatally shot at a gas station by a white security guard who allegedly killed […] The post Alvin Motley Jr. killed by white security guard over music appeared first on TheGrio.

  • She Quit Being an ICU Nurse to Make Six Figures on OnlyFans

    Handout“Nursing is always where I saw myself,” explains Allie Rae.Getting there was the hard part. She signed up for the Navy at 17, serving as a yeoman who assisted the admirals and penned awards literature anytime someone received a medal. At 18, she married her husband, and they had two children right away. Rae—who is using her stage name—decided to leave the Navy in 2006, following Hurricane Katrina. She’d been stationed in New Orleans during the disaster, and witnessing the devastation and

  • Where Police Killings Often Meet With Silence: Rural America

    PIPPA PASSES, Ky. — The man known all his life as Doughboy had been running from the state police for months: scrambling down a creek bed, flooring it out of a gas station, visiting his children at 2 a.m. when he thought troopers would not be lurking. Christopher Jacobs, 28, had been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine. He could not bear to go back to jail, he told his family, but he also feared the police would shoot him — even though he had been childhood friends with officers now patro

  • Mike Lindell suspects 'setup' by man who sought photo at South Dakota hotel near cyber symposium

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell described the alleged assault he says took place at his hotel Wednesday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he is hosting a cyber symposium on 2020 election fraud claims this week.