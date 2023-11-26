5-year-old found after two are swept out to sea in California. Man remains missing

Searchers are continuing to look for a 54-year-old man swept out to sea by a wave along with a 5-year-old girl, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

Firefighters with the San Mateo County Fire Department found the girl and took her to a hospital Saturday, Nov. 25, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

A wave swept the two off Martins Beach near Half Moon Bay at about 1:20 p.m., officials said.

The Coast Guard began a search with boats and a helicopter, but could not find the man, officials said.

The girl’s medical condition remains unknown, the Coast Guard said.

Half Moon Bay is about 30 miles south of San Francisco.

What to know about drowning

At least 4,000 people die from drowning every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and drowning is a leading cause of death for children.

Some factors can make drowning more likely, including not knowing how to swim, a lack of close supervision, not wearing a life jacket and drinking alcohol while recreating near or in water.

The National Drowning Prevention Alliance said there are tips to help keep you safe in the water, including checking local weather conditions, never swimming alone and choosing the right equipment.

“Don’t hesitate to get out of the water if something doesn’t feel right,” the group said on its website. “Whether it’s that the current is getting rough, rain has started to fall, or your body is just not responding like you would like it to due to fatigue or muscle cramps, then just leave and return to the water another day. It’s always a good thing to trust your instincts.”

9-year-old girl killed when school’s metal gate falls on her, Arizona cops say

Men fall into river while trying to cross, Oregon sheriff says. One dead, one missing

Mom found baby unresponsive in overflowing tub, Texas cops say. She’s been arrested