5-year-old girl dies in ‘tragic incident’ after USPS truck hits her, Utah police say

A 5-year-old child has died after being struck by a United States Postal Service vehicle in Utah, police said.

Sandy City police said they were investigating a fatal crash after the girl was hit by a USPS truck on May 3, a news release said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative, police said. An initial investigation ruled out speed or impairment as a factor in the crash, the release said.

The 5-year-old child was identified as Kate Peterson, police announced in May 4 statement.

“Our heart goes out to all involved with this tragic incident,” police said.

Sandy City is about 18 miles south of Salt Lake City.