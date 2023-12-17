5-year-old girl finds shotgun, accidentally shoots herself in the leg, deputies apply aid

A 5-year-old girl in Deltona accidentally shot herself in the leg with a shotgun on Saturday afternoon, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The girl found the gun under a family member's bed. Deputies rushed to an address on Boxelder Street and found the girl conscious and alert but bleeding from her injury.

Deputies administered aid, applying a tourniquet and carrying the child out to Deltona Fire Rescue.

Body camera footage captured the dramatic response as deputies applied the tourniquet.

"This is going to hurt, OK?" one deputy says to the girl. "You're all right sweetheart, don't look at it," deputies tell the girl. "You're going to be OK sweetie, hold my hand. You're going to be all right."

She was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where medical staff later reported that the rapid response by the deputies and the application of the tourniquet likely saved her life, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives are reviewing the facts and circumstances of the case and will forward the findings of their investigation to the State Attorney’s Office for review, according to the sheriff's department.

"The hair on the back of my neck stood up listening to these deputies render aid to this 5-year-old girl," commented Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood on social media. "What an outstanding example of decisive action and compassion by all involved."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Girl, 5, shoots self in leg, deputies credited may have saved her life