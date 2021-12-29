5-year-old girl found unconscious in Ritz-Carlton Hotel pool dies, Chicago police say

Kaitlyn Alanis
A 5-year-old girl has died after Illinois police say she was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

In a media report, Chicago police say the child was discovered in the pool at about 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 in the 100 block of East Pearson Street. That’s the location of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel at Water Tower Place, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Law enforcement officials say the girl was taken to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago where she was pronounced dead.

She has since been identified as 5-year-old Tabitha Shields, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, reports WBBM.

Her death is under investigation, police say.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company did not immediately respond to a request for statement from McClatchy News.

