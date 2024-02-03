5-year-old girl killed while playing in Bradenton mobile home parking lot, FHP says

A 5-year-old Bradenton girl died Friday after a vehicle hit her in a Manatee County parking lot, state police say.

The girl was playing with her siblings in an area of parking spaces/white painted safety zone about 5:20 p.m. at the Sunset Village parking lot, 3715 14th St. W., east of U.S. 41, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Saturday.

A 45-year-old Bradenton man driving an SUV executed a left turn into a parking space in which the girl was playing in the mobile home community. The front right of the vehicle struck the girl, who suffered critical injuries, FHP said.

The girl's mother, who was in a nearby coin-operated laundry, transported her daughter to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while license suspended involving death and taken to the Manatee County Jail, state troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

