5-year-old girl, man swept out by California wave identified as granddaughter, grandfather

The 5-year-old girl and the 54-year-old man who were swept out to sea by a wave in California over the weekend have been identified as a grandfather and granddaughter.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the San Mateo County Coroner identified the girl on Monday as Naretzi Navarrete from Merced, California. The man, who is still considered missing, was identified as Pascal A. Michelettosoriano of Hughson, California.

Both were swept by a wave on Saturday at Martins Beach in California, near Half Moon Bay, a coastal city about 30 miles south of San Francisco.

The girl was later recovered by San Mateo County fire personnel, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The incident occurred during a warning from the National Weather Service for sneaker waves and rip currents due to high astronomical tides.

After 22 hours, the Coast Guard said Sunday it called off the search for Michelettosoriano.

In a statement, Capt. Jordan Baldueza, the deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector San Francisco said the decision to suspend the search was "one of the hardest decisions to make," but the crews had searched for nearly 24 hours without any sightings of Michelettosoriano.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this very tragic event," Baldueza said.

Child killed: 1 student killed, 1 injured in stabbing at Southeast High School, 14-year-old charged

Tragedy: 5-year-old girl dies, search suspended for man swept out by California wave: Coast Guard

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 5-year-old, man swept out at sea identified as grandchild, grandfather