Missing Pocono toddler found safe in Virginia

Update: Inez was found safe, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Police in Virginia located Courtney Foulk and her daughter at a gas station off of I95. Inez Foulk will remain in the custody of the Social Services Department in Virginia until Lehigh County Children and Youth Services can make arrangements to retrieve her.

Foulk awaits extradition to Pennsylvania. A citizen observed the Missing Endangered Person Advisory in his travels on I-95 this afternoon and saw Foulk's car in an Exxon gas station, police said.

Read the original story:

Police were searching for a child they said was last seen Monday evening at a ShopRite in Brodheadsville.

Five-year-old Inez Foulk was at the supermarket with her grandmother when her biological mother, Courtney Foulk, arrived at the store and fled with the child. Police said Foulk is only allowed to have supervised visits with Inez through Children and Youth; she is not to be alone with the child.

Foulk and Inez were last seen inside a blue 1996 Chevy Lumina near Kingsley Drive in Chestnuthill Township at 5 p.m. Monday. Inez is 3 feet, 7 inches tall, 40 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, blue leggings and pink shoes.

Foulk, 37, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and has brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information about their whereabouts was asked to call 9-1-1.

