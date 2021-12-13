5-year-old girl reported missing in Middle Georgia, police say. Here’s what we know

Tanasia Kenney
·1 min read

Middle Georgia authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a child who disappeared Monday morning, according to Columbus police.

Kamarie Holland, 5, was last seen in the area of Bowman Street in Columbus on Dec. 13 and is described as “critically missing,” police said in a news release.

Kamarie is described as having brown eyes and sandy blonde hair, standing 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 45 pounds. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a pink and white shirt, and maroon pants with flowers and hearts on them.

No further details have been released. McClatchy News reached out to the police department on Dec. 13 and is awaiting a response.

Anyone with information on Kamarie’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

