A 5-year-old girl was shot to death in Belleville on Monday night, according to police

A 5-year-old girl was shot to death in Belleville on Monday night.

Dariyah A. Lathan was pronounced dead at 7:16 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. She died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Assistant Chief Mark Heffernan of the Belleville Police Department said officers were sent to a home in the first block of S. 88th Street at 6:31 p.m. to investigate.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle associated with the residence speeding eastbound on West Main Street,” he said. “The vehicle was found to be transporting the victim to the hospital.”

Despite life-saving efforts, the girl died of her injuries at Memorial, Heffernan said.

Belleville police detectives are working with the Child Death Investigation Task Force, the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office and the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office to investigate the case.

“Investigators do not believe there is anyone at large in this case at this point of the investigation,” Heffernan said.

He said that because the investigation is in its early stages, limited information can be released at this time