5-year-old girl who was swept out to sea in Half Moon Bay rescued

(KRON) — San Mateo Fire rescued a 5-year-old girl who was swept out to sea Saturday afternoon at Martins Beach in Half Moon Bay, officials said. Rescue teams are still searching for a 54-year-old man.

A call about two people being swept out to sea came in around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Coast Guard officials said. A helicopter and a rescue boat were deployed to help with the search. They were able to recover a 5-year-old girl. She was airlifted to Stanford Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

(U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard has taken over the search. The USCG Cutter Hawksbill will be on scene around 11:30 p.m. to continue the search. The Cutter Hawksbill is an 87-foot search and rescue boat that patrols the coast from its homeport in Monterey.

Officials are warning people of the dangers of the ocean due to the weather during this time of year.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

