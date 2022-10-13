5-year-old girl taken by parent during supervised visit returned to father

Sky Sanchez, a 5-year-old girl who was taken by a parent during a court-ordered supervised visit on Sunday, has been returned to her father.

Demetre Wilkins posted a photo on his Facebook page of him hugging his daughter.

Wilkins said the girl’s mother, Kianna Sanchez, ran out of a child visitation facility with Sky.

Sky was returned to her father at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday after Kianna Sanchez’s brother turned Sky over to police.

The King County Jail roster shows Kianna Sanchez was booked at 1:33 a.m. for investigation of custodial interference.

The supervised meeting where Sky was taken took place in the 2800 block of East Madison Street at a child visitation facility called At Indaba.

Sky’s family says they were told that during the visit, Kianna Sanchez asked her visitation supervisor if she could go to the water fountain.

“(The supervisor) turned her back, and the mother ran out of the building with my child,” said Wilkins.

KIRO 7 reached out to At Indaba to get clarification on what happened.

A representative said they are working on releasing a statement with more on the situation and what they are doing to help.

Wilkins and his family are now calling for an investigation to uncover why there wasn’t more security at At Indaba.

A news conference regarding Sky’s return is scheduled in Seattle at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.