5-year-old hit by van while being dropped off at school dies, Nevada police say

A 5-year-old boy being dropped off at school died after being struck by a van, Nevada police reported.

A van pulling around vehicles that were stopped to drop off students at the North Las Vegas school hit the child as he exited another vehicle at 7:50 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, police said in a news release.

The boy, identified by his family as Kamari Jordan Wolfe, died at a hospital, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. His family remembered him as being “full of life.”

“He never met a stranger,” grandmother Kari Schultz told the publication. “He wasn’t shy at all. He talked to everybody. He gave people hugs and he squeezed them so tight, you know, he just wouldn’t let go.”

“A day that should have been filled with learning, has left this young family learning how to live without their son and brother,” said a GoFundMe established to help the family.

“My heart dropped,” Ana Romero, the mother of one of Kamari’s classmates at Somerset Academy, told KSNV. “And I picked up my little one early because I felt bad. And she said her teacher was upset and she wasn’t feeling well and that one of her friends was not in class because he was in an accident. She still doesn’t know what happened. She believes he’s coming back. I don’t know how to tell her.”

The school issued a statement saying counselors will be available, according to the station.

The 41-year-old van driver, who stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and failing to pay attention while driving, police said.

Police ask any one with information to call 702-633-9111.

‘Beloved’ pre-K teacher dies in early-morning crash, North Carolina officials say

Teen shot dead at party, California police say. ‘Didn’t deserve to die like this’

Mystery of body found in canyon in 1996 continues, California sheriff says