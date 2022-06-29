5-year-old killed in apparently accidental shooting at Parker County home

A 5-year-old is dead after what the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said appears to have been an accidental shooting at a home in the 100 block of Woodie Way on Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said the 5-year-old and another child were playing in the residence around 9 p.m. Tuesday when an adult went to another room to check on a third child. While that adult was out of the room, he or she heard a gunshot.

The adult told sheriff’s deputies there was a 9mm handgun in the dresser of the master bedroom and that the magazine had been removed for safety. The children were playing in another room when the adult left them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Paramedics arrived to the home and began treating the child while en route to the hospital, where the child died.

Sheriff’s office criminal investigators are still investigating the shooting and have not announced any arrests or charges.

None of the people involved have been identified.