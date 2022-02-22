5-year-old Michigan boy found dead with gunshots in his face, mother and boyfriend also murdered: police

A 5-year-old Michigan boy found dead over the weekend had bullet holes in his face and was killed execution-style alongside his mother and her boyfriend, officials said.

The boy, named Caleb, was murdered in his own home and his mother, Lashon Marshall, and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, were also found dead in the home Sunday, Detroit police said, Fox 29 reported. It is believed the murders occurred before Sunday, police said.

A family member grew concerned after not hearing from them for some time and visited the home, where they found the two adult bodies and notified emergency services, according to the report. Law enforcement officers then arrived at the scene and found the boy in another room, they said.

SMALL CHILD, 2 ADULTS FOUND SHOT TO DEATH INSIDE DETROIT HOME

"What mindset can anyone be in that would shoot a baby in the face intentionally?" asked former state representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, a relative of the family, Fox 29 reported. "You have to be heartless. There is one thing to even a score or have issues with an adult but a child? A child is off-limits."

Shalesa Floyd, Caleb's paternal grandmother, similarly said she received "the most devastating news" when she learned of the death, Fox 29 reported.

Floyd added: "He could have grown up to be anything he wanted. He’s our future, he was our future. Why would you take my grandson from me? I’m just lost, I’m devastated."

MICHIGAN DRIVER DELIBERATELY STRUCK, KILLED RETIREE SO HE COULD HAVE SEX WITH HER BODY, AUTHORITIES SAY

Detroit Police are continuing to investigate the triple-murder but have not yet located a suspect.

"Every resource we have is going to be dedicated to pursuing and apprehending the person that murdered this baby and the people in this home," Detroit Police Chief James White said Sunday evening.

Law enforcement is continuing to ask anyone with information about the crime to come forward.