5-year-old Minnesota boy fatally shot on Thanksgiving by teen making social media video

A 5-year-old Minnesota boy was fatally shot on Thanksgiving by a 13-year-old handling a gun while making a social media video, police said.

Officers with the Brooklyn Park Police Department were called to a home on Thursday at 10:19 p.m. and found the 5-year-old shot, according to a statement from the department. The officers attempted to render first aid, but the child died at the scene.

Investigators believe the 13-year-old boy accidentally fired the gun while he and several other kids were making a social media video.

Brooklyn Park Police Deputy Chief Mark Bruley told CBS Minnesota station WCCO that adults were home at the time of the shooting, and it’s not clear how the kids got to the weapon.

“Lock them [firearms] up and lock the ammo up separate. We, as adults, it’s our obligation to make sure that they [children] don’t have access to them,” Bruley said.

The 13-year-old was arrested and is being held at Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center, police said. He could be charged with manslaughter.

The owner of the gun could also face charges, police told WCCO.

Brooklyn Park is about 11 miles north of Minneapolis.