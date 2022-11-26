5-year-old missing after mother found dead on Thanksgiving, sheriff says

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a young girl, who is believed to be missing from the home where her mother was found dead, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Aspen Jeter, 5, had not been located as of Saturday morning.

Around noon on Thanksgiving Day, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a welfare check at a residence on the 200 block of Louise Drive when they found a deceased woman.

“Investigating deputies learned the deceased female has a child named Aspen Jeter who was not located in the home,” the sheriff’s office said.

The woman had not been seen since Nov. 1, according to the sheriff’s office.

“If you have any information in the whereabouts of this child, please let us know,” the sheriff said. “You don’t have to give your name, but just give us what you know.”

The sheriff’s office has urged anyone with any information on the child’s location or the dead woman to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.