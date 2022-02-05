5-year-old Moroccan boy who was trapped in well for 4 days has died

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Muri Assuncao, New York Daily News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mohammed VI of Morocco
    Mohammed VI of Morocco
    King of Morocco (1999–)

A 5-year-old Moroccan boy who was trapped in a well for more than four days has died.

Morocco’s ruler, King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to the child’s family in a statement released by the palace.

The boy, named by local media as Rayan, fell into a 105-feet well outside his home in Morocco’s mountainous northern Chefchaouen province on Tuesday.

For the last four days, rescuers worked tirelessly to dig out the boy safely, as news about the rescue gripped the nation, and the #SaveRayan hashtag began trending on social media.

He was pulled out of the well in the tiny town of Ighran on Saturday night, but it was too late.

Rescuers were working with heightened concerns about a possible landslide, making the operation especially difficult. The boy was trapped in a hole that seemed too narrow for crews to reach safely.

Search crews used bulldozers to dig a parallel ditch during the first three days of the operation. On Friday, they began digging a tunnel to reach the child.

Abdelhadi Temrani, the head of the rescue committee, said earlier on Saturday there had still been hope of finding Rayan alive.

On Saturday morning, rescuers said about 6 feet from where Rayan is trapped.

“The diggers encountered a hard rock on their way, and were therefore very careful to avoid any landslides or cracks,” Temrani said.

“It took about five hours to get rid of the rock because the digging was slow and was done in a careful way to avoid creating cracks in the hole from below, which could threaten the life of the child as well as the rescue workers,” he added.

It’s still unclear how exactly the boy fell, but the small village of about 500 people has many deep wells. They are mainly used for irrigating cannabis crops, the AP reported. Most of the wells are believed to have protective covers.

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shaky soil threatens rescue of Moroccan boy trapped in well

    A third day of efforts to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a well in northern Morocco was halted for a time on Friday following concerns about ground stability, fueling despair among those hoping to reach him. The boy, identified as Rayan, fell into a 32-meter (105-feet) deep well located outside his home in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco’s Chefchaouen province on Tuesday evening. “Digging has stopped momentarily out of concern that the ground surrounding the well could collapse," rescue committee member Abdelhadi Temrani told local television 2M.

  • Rescuers in Morocco Race to Free 5-Year-Old Trapped in Well

    CAIRO — Rescuers working day and night were racing against the clock Friday to try and save a 5-year-old boy, his face distraught and bloodied, after being trapped in a 100-foot-deep well in a sleepy Moroccan village for three days. The operation to save the boy named Rayan, who fell to the bottom of the well in northern Morocco, reached a critical stage Friday, as Moroccans and others across North Africa breathlessly followed the rescue on livestreams. Rayan has been stuck in the well near his

  • Rescuers Are Racing to Save 5-Year-Old Boy Stuck in Well for 3 Days in Morocco

    The boy, whose name is Rayan, fell into the well — which is 100 feet deep — on Tuesday afternoon

  • Missing tourist plane found at bottom of lake in Iceland

    The three tourists on the Cessna 172N plane - who departed for a sightseeing tour on Thursday - were from Belgium, the Netherlands and the United States, Iceland's Morgunbladid newspaper reported. Iceland's coastguard said in a statement the plane crashed into Lake Thingvallavatn some 40 km (25 miles) east of the capital, Reykjavik, and was located with the help of an unmanned submarine.

  • Rayan: Moroccan boy trapped in well for four days dies

    A royal statement announces the five-year-old's death shortly after the four-day rescue effort ends.

  • Viewers of Netflix's hit zombie series 'All Of Us Are Dead' say it dredges up painful memories of one of Korea's deadliest ferry disasters

    Scenes from Netflix's hit series have been compared to the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster that killed 304 people, many of whom were high school students.

  • Seven dead as tourist plane crashes near Peru's Nazca lines

    Five tourists and two crew died when their plane crashed on a trip to view Peru's famous Nazca lines. The Cessna 207 single-engine plane belonging to the Aerosantos tourism company came down shortly after takeoff from the small airport of Maria Reiche in Nazca around noon, it said in a statement. There were no survivors among the seven on board. The tourists were two Chileans and three people from the Netherlands, according to the civil defense office in Nazca.

  • Little boy in northern Morocco is stuck in a well: Is there hope for him?

    A young boy in northern Morocco has been stuck deep down in a well — and rescue workers have been racing to get to him and save his life.

  • 7 killed when plane on Nazca lines tour crashes in Peru

    A light plane carrying sightseers for a tour of the Nazca lines in the Peruvian desert crashed Friday, killing all seven people aboard, including three Dutch and two Chilean tourists, authorities said. Brigadier Juan Tirado, a firefighter with the 82nd Fire Company in Nazca, said the plane went down near an airfield in the city. The Nazca lines themselves were not damaged.

  • Rayan: Moroccan rescuers inch nearer to boy stuck in well for days

    The five-year-old boy, Rayan, fell into the well while playing in the Moroccan town of Tamorot.

  • Federal agency investigates second Eastern Kentucky pipeline explosion within a year

    The Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is investigating a pipeline explosion in Fleming County on May 4.

  • At least one dead after EF2 tornado in Alabama

    At least one person was killed and eight others injured when an Ef2 tornado ripped through a community southwest of Birmingham.

  • Moroccan rescuers edge closer to child trapped in well

    Moroccan rescue workers on Friday came closer to reaching a young child trapped at the bottom of a well in a delicate operation to dig out large parts of a hillside where there is a risk of landslide. The five-year old boy, publicly identified only by his first name, Rayan, fell into the well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen on Tuesday and his plight has gripped the North African country. "I ask Moroccans to pray for the safe return of my son," Rayan's distraught mother said in footage shown on local media.

  • Nigeria says oil ship fire extinguished

    A blaze caused by an explosion on an oil ship that sparked fears of an environmental disaster off southern Nigeria has been brought under control, the government said Friday.

  • Northeast grapples with icy roads as storm blows out to sea

    The storm spread misery from the Deep South, where tree limbs snapped and a tornado claimed a life, to the nation’s northeastern tip where snow and ice made travel treacherous Friday. Massachusetts State Police responded to more than 200 crashes with property damage or injuries, including one fatal crash, starting Thursday evening, officials said. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned residents as the snow blows out to sea late Friday and Saturday to stay home if possible to avoid ice-coated roadways and the threat of falling tree limbs in the Hudson Valley and Capital regions.

  • Rescuers inch closer to Moroccan boy, 5, trapped in well

    Attempts to rescue a 5-year-old boy trapped in a Moroccan well stretched into a fourth day Saturday, with unstable soil threatening the painstaking work of trying to digging him out safely

  • One dead, three injured, multiple homes damaged in Hale County tornado

    A Thursday afternoon tornado spawned by Winter Storm Landon killed one and injured three in Hale County.

  • Tornado brings injuries, damage to Hale County community

    A Thursday afternoon tornado brought damage and injuries to the Hale County community of Sawyerville.

  • Why those killed in apartment fires are more likely to be Black or poor Americans

    Recent multi-family housing fires have brought attention to the victims, their environment and how nearby communities are reacting.

  • Firefighters battle blaze, extreme cold in Clive

    Firefighters battle blaze, extreme cold in Clive