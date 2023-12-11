5-year-old playing with gun fatally shoots self in front of siblings, Michigan cops say

A 5-year-old boy is dead after shooting himself in the face while playing with a gun he found in his family’s home, Detroit police say.

The boy’s parents left him and his four siblings, all under the age of 9, unsupervised in their home, Detroit Police Chief James White told news outlets in a media briefing on Dec. 10.

According to White, a gun had been left unsecured on top of a dresser in the home.

“Five-year-old gets the weapon, is playing with the weapon, jumping up and down on a bed, turns the gun on himself and shoots himself in the face and died at the scene,” White said, detailing the Dec. 10 accident.

One parent was out fixing a car while the other was visiting friends, according to the police chief.

“Absolutely ridiculous, irresponsible, stupid, and unnecessary. I’m sick and tired of it,” White said.

“We’ve got a baby now that is dead weeks before Christmas, who should be getting excited about getting Christmas toys, and the parents leave a gun unsupervised,” White said. “This is absolutely unacceptable.”

Both parents are in custody and the victim’s siblings were taken in by Child Protective Services, according to police.

Police didn’t specify what charges the parents will face, but the shooting remains under investigation.

