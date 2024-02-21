5-year-old seen waxing naked women in online photos, Tennessee cops say. Mom charged

The mother of a child seen performing bikini waxes on nude women has been arrested, police in Tennessee said.

The 30-year-old woman was charged with child neglect following an investigation into “disturbing” online photos featuring her 5-year-old daughter, Memphis police said Tuesday, Feb. 20.

McClatchy News isn’t naming the woman to protect her child’s identity.

She was booked into jail Tuesday and released after posting bond, online records show.

Police began investigating Feb. 15 after several complaints about a young girl seen waxing a naked woman, according to an affidavit. The pictures, posted on Instagram, showed the child “applying hot wax to the nude pubic area” of adult clients.

Police said the Instagram page belonged to the girl’s mother, who is believed to run a hair removal business out of her home.

“When I say I’m passing down Deeds & LLCs to my creations I mean that,” the woman captioned the post on her page, which appeared to have been deleted as of Feb. 21.

She went on to write that her daughter assisted with waxing 24 clients for more than eight hours, police said in the affidavit.

The images were circulated on social media, sparking anger and concern among users.

There is no reason why a 5 year old should be waxing grown women’s private parts. — 3/5 ️ (@itsKARY_) February 20, 2024

A 5 y/o tho. Waxing grown women? You don’t see the issue there? The child endangerment it causes having them around adult genitalia and wax???? https://t.co/62DrpuHhIt pic.twitter.com/z70LYsd16m — Monchichi (@Trent_PhD) February 21, 2024

they need to arrest that woman that had her daughter doing the waxing btw. and all the women that were "customers" too — Olaromola (@abike1999) February 17, 2024

We’ve reached the point where we have to explain to adults why a 5 yr old waxing grown people’s genitals is wrong. This is what a hedonistic, no accountability, everything-goes culture gets you. — Rhonda Mary (@iamrhondamary) February 21, 2024

Memphis police have discouraged people from downloading or sharing the images, and said the investigation is ongoing.

