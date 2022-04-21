5-year-old shoots mom, sending her to hospital, Louisiana police say

A Louisiana woman had to be hospitalized after she was shot in the leg by her 5-year-old, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officers arrived around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, April 21, to investigate reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Lobdell Boulevard, police said in a news release. Authorities said the woman’s 5-year-old shot her in the lower leg.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a department spokesperson.

Police have released few other details about the shooting, and it’s not clear how the child got a hold of the gun.

A similar incident in Jefferson Parish ended with a 4-year-old shooting and killing himself as his mother and a friend got high in the front seat of the family’s car, McClatchy New reported. In January, a 7-year-old Georgia boy was shot by a 9-year-old as they waited in a car outside an Atlanta-area Chipotle.

Police said the Baton Rouge shooting remains under investigation.

